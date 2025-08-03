Taraba lecturer regains freedom four days after abduction

A lecturer at Taraba State University, Engineer Joshua Saleh, who was abducted by gunmen, has regained his freedom after four days in captivity.

His rescue was successfully carried out by troops of the Nigerian Army’s 6 Brigade in collaboration with operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), following a coordinated operation that involved intense surveillance and swift action.

According to the Nigerian Army, the operation took place in the early hours of August 2, after the troops acted on credible intelligence and launched a search-and-rescue mission across several bandit-infested routes in Taraba State.

The areas covered included Kente, Sondi 1 and 2, Yaku, and the Warawa axis in Wukari Local Government Area, where Saleh had earlier been kidnapped along the Chinkai–Kente–Wukari road.

The mission reached its climax when troops encountered the kidnappers at one of their hideouts, sparking a fierce gun battle.

Overwhelmed by the superior firepower of the security forces, the abductors fled the scene, leaving the victim behind.

“Engineer Saleh was found unharmed and has since been reunited with his family,” the Nigerian Army said in an official statement released on Sunday.

Commander of the 6 Brigade and Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke, Brigadier General Kingsley Uwa, praised the troops for their bravery and urged them to sustain the tempo.

“This rescue is a demonstration of our resolve to eliminate the threats of banditry and kidnapping in Taraba and beyond,” Uwa said.

He also commended the DSS, noting that the synergy between security agencies played a crucial role in the success of the operation.