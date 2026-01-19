Taraba Govt. launches online platform to handle criminal cases

The Taraba State Government has launched an electronic filing platform for criminal cases to modernize judicial processes, reduce administrative delays, and improve access to justice across the state’s court system.

The new portal is designed to replace manual paperwork with a secure digital process, allowing legal practitioners to submit cases online while helping courts manage records more efficiently and transparently.

The initiative was formally unveiled in Jalingo on Monday during a ceremony attended by senior government and judicial officials.

Governor Agbu Kefas, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Barrister Gebon Kataps, described the platform as a critical step toward judicial reform.

“This transition to electronic filing reflects our commitment to faster, fairer, and more accountable justice delivery,” Kataps said.

He added that the system strengthens case administration at the High Court level and lays the groundwork for broader digital reforms within the judiciary.

The state government also assured stakeholders of continued investment in judicial technology, noting that innovation remains central to reducing case backlogs and ensuring timely rulings.

According to Kataps, Taraba is determined to align its justice system with modern best practices.

Chief Judge of Taraba State, Justice Joel Agya, welcomed the development, describing the portal as a practical alternative to conventional filing methods.

He explained that lawyers can now submit documents remotely, monitor case progress, and avoid delays associated with physical submissions.

“Technology is not replacing judicial discretion; it is simply clearing administrative obstacles that slow down justice,” Agya said, noting that improved data security and easier access to records would enhance overall court performance.

In a goodwill message, the Chief Judge of Borno State, Justice Kashim Zannah, praised Taraba’s judiciary for embracing innovation.

He said the e-filing platform demonstrated how state courts could address longstanding challenges through forward-thinking solutions.