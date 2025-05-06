Taraba Govt. discloses strategies for attracting Local, foreign investors 

The Taraba State Government has identified the state’s comparative advantages in agriculture and mining, as well as young and dynamic population as reasons local and foreign investors have continued to pick the Taraba ahead of other states in the country.

It added that the conducive environment which has aided businesses to thrive has continued to fascinate investors towards trooping to the state.

The Commissioner for Information, and Reorientation, Barr Zainab Jalingo, who stated this through a statement released on Tuesday to announce the forthcoming Taraba State International Investment Summit (Taravest 2025), assured the public that the administration of Governor Agbu Kefas will continuously do more for the development of the state.

The event slated for May 21, 2025 in Jalingo, the state’s capital is themed “Unlocking Taraba’s Investment Potentials: Advancing Agriculture, Energy, Mining, and Industrialisation (AEMI) for Sustainable Growth and Development”.

Speaking on the event, Jalingo noted that the inaugural summit will also serve as a vital platform to showcase the investments the state has made in security and infrastructure, which form the bedrock of a conducive business environment.

“Taraba has become the most preferred investment destination in Nigeria’s North-East, owing to its deliberate investments in the security of lives and property, its strategic economic positioning, and the abundance of natural resources.

“Taraba’s comparative advantages in agriculture and mining, supported by a young and dynamic population, constitute a compelling proposition for both local and foreign investors.

“These assets, complemented by an administration that prioritizes ease of doing business, make Taraba a gateway for economic transformation in the region” she noted.

Continuing on what the Summit holds for investors, she said, “Taravest will not only offer insights into the state’s macroeconomic outlook and investment climate but will also feature sectoral analyses, financial strategies, and forward-looking discussions led by renowned economists, business leaders, and relevant government institutions”.