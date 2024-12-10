Taraba Gov’s sister dies days after sustaining gunshot injuries

The younger sister of Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, has been reported dead following gunshot injuries sustained during gunmen’s attack on the mother’s convoy in the state.

Kefas younger sister, Atsi, was said to have died in an undisclosed hospital in Abuja where she had been receiving treatment after the incident.

It was learnt that the governor’s sister sustained the gunshot injuries after a policeman unintentionally shot at her while trying to repel the gunmen during the attack.

As gathered, some gunmen on motorcycles suspected to be kidnappers had attacked the convoy of Kefas’ mother along Wukari-Kente road in Wukari Local Government Area of the state.

It was further learnt that a police escort in the convoy tried to fire at the gunmen who attempted to block the vehicle conveying the governor’s mother, Jummai Kefas, but the bullet accidentally hit the 44-year-old who was sitting next to her mother.

Atsi was reportedly rushed to the Teaching Hospital, Wukari but was later flown to Abuja for further treatment.

Though Atsi’s death was yet to be officially announced, a source in the State House in Jalingo, the state capital, described the incident as one that has destabilized the family.

Also, a popular entrepreneur in the state, Prof. Jerome Nyameh, stated that the deceased battled to survive but her efforts could not yield desired results.

He said: “I’m deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Atsi Kefas, sister of His Excellency Governor Agbu Kefas. Who bravely battled a gunshot wound sustained just a few days ago. My heart goes out to the entire family during this incredibly difficult time. May they find comfort in the memories they shared with her and may her soul rest in peace”.