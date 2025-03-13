Taraba Gov. warns civil servants against age falsification, others

The Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, has warned civil servants attempting to alter their retirement age to desist from the plan, emphasizing that anyone found guilty will face severe consequences.

Kefas, who underscored the need for honesty in the civil service, urged workers to uphold integrity and refrain from fraudulent activities.

The governor gave the warning while receiving an interim report from the Staff Audit and Verification Committee in the state.

He assured that he would thoroughly examine the committee’s findings and communicate the next steps through the State Ministry of Finance.

The Governor also encouraged the committee to maintain fairness and diligence throughout the verification exercise.

The committee, which was established in August 2023, was assigned the responsibility of verifying the actual number of government employees, reviewing employment records from June 2023 onward, and assessing the validity of newly recruited workers.

While presenting the interim report, in Jalingo on Thursday, the chairman of the committee tasked with providing recommendations for necessary actions, Haruna Abdulqadir, disclosed that they had requested detailed staff lists and payroll records from June 2023 to 2024, along with executive approvals granted to ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) within that period.

The chairman further revealed that out of the state’s 96 MDAs, 40 have undergone verification, including biometric data capture.

Abdulqadir noted that the audit process is still ongoing, with some employees flagged for inconsistencies currently under further review.