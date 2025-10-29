Taraba Gov. signals defection to APC ahead 2027

Efforts by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to pull a major upset during the 2027 general election may not come to fruition after the Taraba State Governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas, signaled plans to leave the opposition party for the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing over six reasons for his proposed defection from the PDP.

Kefas, who is one of the eight remaining State Governors on the platform of the PDP, believed that joining forces with the ruling party as he prepares for re-election would open a new chapter of opportunities for Taraba state.

The governor’s proposed move came days after Ekiti State’s former governor, Ayodele Fayose, disclosed that more serving governors were already planning to abandon the PDP for other parties in the country.

His plans were revealed on Wednesday by his aide, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters and Special Duties, Josiah Kente, who appealed that the residents support whatever decision is made by Kefas on his political ambition.

Kente noted that the defection to the APC would further accelerate development and consolidate the gains of democracy in the state.

While justifying the need for the proposed defection, the aide stressed that the move is anchored not on personal or partisan interest, saying this is for the collective aspiration of the good people of Taraba for sustainable progress, infrastructural transformation, and political inclusion in national affairs.

He said: “Enhanced Federal Presence and Projects: With the Governor’s alignment to the ruling party, Taraba stands to benefit from increased federal projects such as roads, bridges, hospitals, and power installations, which are currently concentrated in states with stronger federal ties.

“Improved Access to Developmental Grants and Interventions: Federal agencies, ministries, and donor-funded programmes are more likely to prioritize states whose leadership maintains political harmony with the centre. This move will position Taraba to access infrastructural funding, agricultural incentives, and youth empowerment schemes.

“Increased Political Relevance and Bargaining Power: As a strategic state in the North East, Taraba’s inclusion in the ruling party will strengthen its voice in national decision-making and ensure fair representation in federal appointments and policymaking bodies.

“Strengthened Security Collaboration: Given the peculiar security challenges in parts of the state, political alignment with the federal government would enhance coordination among security agencies, improve intelligence sharing, and lead to more effective responses to insecurity.

“Attraction of Private Investments: Political stability and federal cooperation signal confidence to investors. A seamless relationship between the state and the centre will encourage private sector participation in key sectors such as agriculture, tourism, and solid minerals.

“Accelerated Implementation of the ‘Moving Forward’ Agenda: Governor Kefas’ transformation vision, anchored on innovation, inclusiveness, and service delivery, will gain the national backing it deserves when supported by federal goodwill and policy alignment. It must be emphasized that this advocacy is rooted in pragmatism and the desire for good governance. Taraba State must not remain on the margins of federal opportunities while others advance. The times call for bold, strategic decisions that transcend party sentiment in favour of the people’s welfare and the State’s sustainable growth.

“Therefore, as Special Adviser on Political Matters and Special Duties, I respectfully call on stakeholders, opinion leaders, youth groups, and the general public to support any strategic political realignment that positions Taraba State for greater development. Governor Agbu Kefas has proven to be a visionary leader who always places the interest of the State above partisan considerations. It is only fitting that such leadership is supported by the enabling political environment at the national level.

“Taraba State deserves its rightful place in the national scheme of progress, and aligning with the ruling APC may just be the key to unlocking the next phase of our collective prosperity”.