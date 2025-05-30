Taraba Gov. identifies police officer behind sister’s murder

Taraba State Governor Agbu Kefas has provided a detailed clarification on the tragic death of his sister, Atsi Kefas, alleging that she was killed by a police officer.

Kefas ebunked earlier reports claiming that his sister, Atsi, was killed by bandits along the Wukari-Chinkai Road in 2024, clarifying that although she died at that location while traveling from Jalingo to Abuja with their mother, her death was not caused by terrorists.

Speaking to journalists in Jalingo, the state capital, the governor revealed that an internal investigation uncovered that Atsi was actually shot by an officer assigned to protect their mother.

“Life is very precious to me. You can’t just end someone’s life and think God will be happy with you,” the governor said solemnly. “My younger sister was shot and killed by a police escort who was inside the same bus with her.”

He added that a surgical procedure carried out before her death confirmed the presence of pellets from a firearm in her body.

“Investigation revealed that my sister Atsi was shot at close range. The policeman is still under investigation so that justice should prevail,” he stated.

The Guild reports that this revelation has now contradicted earlier assumptions that the governor’s sister and mother had fallen victim to a violent abduction attempt by suspected bandits.

Meanwhile, in the same press briefing, Governor Kefas also addressed the recent massacre in Karim-Lamido Local Government Area, where more than 50 people reportedly lost their lives.

The governor observed a minute of silence to honour both his late sister and the victims of the Karim-Lamido attack.

Decrying the rising wave of violence across the state, the governor urged citizens to embrace peace and unity rather than allow conflict to tear communities apart.

Kefas further disclosed plans to establish a commission of inquiry to investigate the Karim-Lamido killings and recommend sustainable peacebuilding strategies.

As of the time of this report, the Taraba State Police Command has yet to release an official statement responding to the governor’s account of his sister’s death.