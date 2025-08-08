Taraba civil servants begin indefinite strike over wage problem

Civil servants across Taraba State have withdrawn their services from various ministries, launching an indefinite strike in protest over unresolved wage disputes linked to alleged payroll irregularities.

The strike action is intended to paralyze government operations across the state until workers’ demands are addressed.

The industrial action, scheduled to begin on Monday, August 11, follows an earlier ultimatum issued by labour unions over unpaid and withheld salaries of their members.

Leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) jointly condemned the state’s Biometric Data Capture Committee, accusing it of “illegal practices” that have negatively impacted workers’ salaries and entitlements.

They stated that previous warnings to the government were ignored, leaving them with no option but to embark on industrial action as the only way to compel the authorities to act.

The strike follows a resolution reached by the Joint State Administrative Council earlier in the week, after talks with the government collapsed. Workers under the umbrella of organised labour issued the declaration to proceed with the strike once negotiations broke down.

NLC Chairman Peter Jediel and TUC Chairman Comrade Abasu Sule, speaking on Friday, stressed the seriousness of the situation and urged workers and the public to make necessary preparations.

“All workers, civil society organisations, and the general public are hereby put on notice to prepare adequately and stock their homes with necessary provisions,” the unions said in a joint statement.

The unions have also directed all affiliated groups across ministries, departments, and agencies to immediately establish strike implementation committees to ensure full compliance across the state.

“We call on all workers to remain united and vigilant,” the labour leaders said, warning that the alleged payroll manipulations threaten “the rights and welfare” of civil servants. They vowed to maintain the strike until the government takes concrete steps to resolve the issues.