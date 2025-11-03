Tanzanian president begins second term amid citizens’ criticism

Tanzania’s incumbent president, Samia Hassan, has been sworn-in after claiming victory at the presidential election held in the country.

Hassan’s swearing-in was held following her landslide victory after pulling about 98% votes of the 37.6 million electorate ballots under the Chama Cha Mapinduzi, CMC, political party.

The sexagenarian, who nearly pulled 32 million votes was sworn-in at a government owned ground where she blamed foreigners for the fatal protest which happened in the country last week.

”It was not a surprise that those arrested over the protests were from other countries,” the incumbent leader said in her first comments after being sworn in.

”I commiserate with the families of those who lost their lives in the protest, but I am vowing to unite the country as I urge security agencies to ensure that normalcy returns.”

The Secretary General of the Tanzania Episcopal Conference, Charles Kitima, said, ”The president has been sworn in and we hope justice will be served to those who lost their loved ones and that protesters are not targeted.”

Zambian president, Hakainde Hichilema, at the event, urged the Tanzanians to shun violence and imbibe peace for continuous development in the nation.

In like terms, Kenya leader, William Ruto, admonished peaceful dialogue in making sure unity and harmony are maintained to ensure stability.

Hassan’s victory came at her first contested election after she initially gained power in 2021 when she was the vice president at the tenure of former President, John Magufuli, who died in power.