Tanzanian Govt. arrests over 500 agitators for political reforms

The Tanzanian Government has arrested opposition leaders and hundreds of their supporters, thwarting plans for a scheduled peaceful demonstration to advocate for a political reform in the country.

The crackdown on the opposition leaders and political reform agitators came amid hostilities for the 2025 elections which the ruling party aimed to use as an avenue to continue its control over the country’s resources.

Leaders of the opposition, Chadema, a centre right political party, including its former presidential candidate Tundu Lissu, were arrested in the southwestern city of Mbeya.

Before the arrest on Monday, the police had previously banned the rally, claiming that there were reports of proposed violence during the demonstration.

The Tanzanian police action comes amid a wave of protests that has swept other parts of sub-Saharan Africa in recent weeks, including nearby Kenya and Uganda.

The party’s director of communications and foreign affairs, John Mrema, said that the arrests were made as the party was due to hold a rally to mark International Youth Day, also about 500 youth supporters were also detained while making their way to the event.

The youth wing had said about 10,000 youngsters were expected to meet in Mbeya.

“Breaking news! The Mbeya Police have arrested all the leaders who were in the offices of Chadema in Nyassa region, including the Hon. Tundu Lissu, the Hon. John Mnyika, the Hon. Joseph Mbilinyi and the leaders of the Youth Council and those of the party,” he wrote.

Chadema leader Freeman Mbowe said he “strongly” condemned the arrests of his deputy Lissu and other youth leaders and called for their “immediate and unconditional release”.

Tanzania is due to hold presidential and parliamentary polls in 2025, and critics say that the arrests of opposition figures are further evidence supporting their claims that democratic progress is stalling.

In recent months, the opposition has been stagging protest calling on the government to withdraw controversial bills, address soaring living costs, and ensure independent oversight of the electoral process.

The police had announced on Sunday a ban on the Chadema youth gathering, accusing the party of planning violent demonstrations.

However, Chadema officials had denounced the ban, and called on President Samia Suluhu Hassan to intervene.