Tanzanian club, FC Simba, appoint South African tactician as manager

Tanzanian club, FC Simba, have appointed South African tactician, Steve Barker as manager following the sacking of Bulgarian national, Dimitar Pantev.

Simba announced Barker’s appointment stating that the gaffer, who moved to the club after a nine-year spell with Stellenbosch, will take over with immediate effect as the club aim for domestic and continental laurels.

The coach led Stellenbosch to the Carling Knockout trophy in 2023 as well as two final appearances in the MTN8, both against Orlando Pirates which they lost.

The coach also managed to steer the club to the semi-final of the CAF Confederations Cup during the 2024/25 edition but coincidentally lost to his new employers.

Following his appointment on Friday, the 58-year-old, who has had his managerial journey in South Africa since 2008, will now move off the Mzansi country.

He joins Simba who have won the Tanzanian league 22 times, the latest coming in 202. The side have also won the country’s Federation’s Cup four times, the Community Shield 10 occasions, the most recent also coming in 2021.