Tanzanian athlete wins gold in Tokyo championship

Tanzania runner, Alphonse Simbu, has clinched first position in a marathon final race to win a gold medal at the ongoing World Athletics Championship in Tokyo.

Simbu recorded the smallest ever winning margin in a marathon run, racing ahead of Germany’s Amanol Petros who claimed second and Iliass Aoauni from Italy in third, finishing the 42.195kn race in two hours, nine minutes and 58 seconds.

The gold medalist’s feat makes him the first ever athlete from his country to win a global title having won silver at the Boston marathon in April after getting bronze in the 2017 London championships.

”Today means celebrations in Tanzania,” the Tanzanian runner said after his win on Monday.

“We have written a new history as a country. It was my dream. I am at peace. It is about discipline, training and never giving up.

”After 2017 I have been trying to win another medal but failed at it. Last year Paris was a challenge and this year I told myself: I will try my best. I did different types of training under different weather conditions.

“When we entered the stadium, I was not sure if I would win. I did not know if I won. But when I saw the video screens and me on the top of the results, I felt relieved,” said Simbu.