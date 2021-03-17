Tanzania president passes on @61

The Tanzanian President, John Magufuli, has been confirmed to have passed on after suffering heart complications at the age of 61.

Magufuli was said to have passed on at a hospital in Dar es Salaam, the country’s capital where he had been receiving treatment after falling ill.

The president’s death was announced on Wednesday, barely two weeks after going off public view with claims that the deceased president had constructed coronavirus and was undergoing quarantine.

Announcing the death, the country’s Vice-President, Samia Hassan, said that the former president died after been unable to recover from the heart condition.

Hassan said: “It is with deep regret that I inform you that today… we lost our brave leader, the president of the Republic of Tanzania, John Magufuli”.

The vice president further disclosed that the country would be embarking on a 14 days of national mourning over demise of the former president and that and flags would fly at half-mast.

It would be recalled that Magufuli was born on October 29, 1959 and earned his master’s and doctorate degrees from the University of Dar es Salaam in 1994 and 2009, respectively.

After a short stint of teaching at Sengerema Secondary School and later working as an industrial chemist, Magufuli went into politics under the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party.