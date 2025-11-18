Tanzania president appoints daughter, son in-law as ministers

Barely two weeks after winning her re-election bid, Tanzanian President Samia Hassan has carried out a major cabinet reshuffle, appointing her daughter and son-in-law to key government positions to advance the administration’s policy agenda.

Hassan, who was declared the winner of Tanzania’s October 29 presidential election with nearly 98% of the vote, named 27 ministers and 29 deputy ministers in the reconstituted cabinet.

Seven senior officials, including Energy Minister Doto Biteko, Hussein Bashe, who oversees the Agriculture Ministry, and Trade Minister Selemani Jafo, who served in the previous cabinet, have been relieved of their duties.

The cabinet also includes Ridhwani Kikwete, son of former President Jakaya Kikwete, as Minister of Public Service Management and Good Governance in the Head of State’s office.

In a televised address from Chamwino State House in Dodoma on Tuesday, Samia announced that her daughter, Wanu Ameir, will serve as Deputy Minister of Education, while her son-in-law, Mohamed Mchengerwa, takes over as Minister of Health.

The 43-year-old Ameir represents Makunduchi Constituency in Zanzibar, and her 46-year-old husband is the lawmaker for Rufiji Constituency in the Pwani Region.

She retained her parliamentary seat in the October 29, 2025 general election under the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) ticket, which also sponsored her mother’s presidential bid.