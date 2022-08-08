Report on Interest
under logo

JUST IN: Fire wrecks over seven trucks during tanker…

The Guild

Sunday Igboho, Nnamdi Kanu and damages

The Guild

APC new youth leader promises to represent young…

The Guild
Metro

Tanzania police arrests Kizz Daniel for breaching contract

By Esther Kalu

By Esther Kalu

The popular Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel has been arrested over his failure to perform at a show he was paid for in Tanzania.

The singer was said to have blatantly refused to perform due to unavailability of his clothes which he claimed to have forgotten in Uganda.

In a viral video released on Monday, the “Buga” crooner was seen being escorted from his hotel by security operatives into the back of a pickup truck.

As gathered, this the third time in 2022 that Kizz Daniel would be called out for failing to perform at paid shows and breaching contracts with clients.

Esther Kalu 1018 posts 0 comments

Esther Kalu is a Journalist with The Guild Press Limited.

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: