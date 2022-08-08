Tanzania police arrests Kizz Daniel for breaching contract

The popular Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel has been arrested over his failure to perform at a show he was paid for in Tanzania.

The singer was said to have blatantly refused to perform due to unavailability of his clothes which he claimed to have forgotten in Uganda.

In a viral video released on Monday, the “Buga” crooner was seen being escorted from his hotel by security operatives into the back of a pickup truck.

As gathered, this the third time in 2022 that Kizz Daniel would be called out for failing to perform at paid shows and breaching contracts with clients.

