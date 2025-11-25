Tanzania cancels independence day celebration over protests killings

The Tanzanian government has suspended its 2025 Independence Day celebrations following an incident of fatal protest which led to killings of many citizens, others who are suffering severe injuries alongside destruction of yet to be ascertained value of infrastructures and properties.

The government held that it had resolved to use the the day to imbibe peaceful mindsets to the citizens and also use the funds intended for the celebrations, to be spent on rebuilding the infrastructures which were damaged during the boisterous riot.

While disclosing on the cancellation, Prime Minister, Mwigulu Nchemba, said that following the plan of the citizens to begin another protest, the government plans to look into the happenings which led to the deadly agitation, and also see ways to prevent it from reoccurring.

Nchemba, yesterday, disclosed that the planned protest put together by an opposition group and billed for December 9, should be boycotted as the ruling government remains keen on providing succour in the country and also ensure law and order.

”I urge my fellow Tanzanians to come together and discuss the issues affecting us,” said Nchemba on Tuesday.

”Let us not return to what we went through because the consequences are irreparable.”

Over hundreds of citizens were said to have been involved in the mishap after which the incumbent president, Samia Hassan, recorded a landslide 98% vote victory which was described by the opposition as a mockery of democracy.