Tanker driver bags 6months jail term over oil theft

A tanker driver, Ngwa Amaechi, has been sentenced to a six months imprisonment by a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State over oil theft.

The tanker driver was sentenced after pleading guilty to the one-count charged bordering on conspiracy and illegal dealing in petroleum products filed against him by Economic Financial and Crime Commission (EFCC).

At the court sitting on Wednesday when the charge was read to the driver, he pleaded guilty to the charges and appealed to the court for lenience over the act.

Delivering his judgment, Justice I.M. Sani, sentenced the tanker driver to a 6 months imprisonment even after pleading guilty to the charges levelled against him

Sani stated that the court could have pardoned Amaechi but the sentence would serve as deterrent to other drivers aiming to engage in transportation of stolen oil products in the country.

