Former presidential candidate Peter Obi has raised concerns over the ongoing fight against corruption in Nigeria, following the arrest and interrogation of the former Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Obi noted that the case highlights a contradiction in how anti-corruption efforts are being carried out in the country.

Speaking barely 24 hours after Tambuwal was taken into EFCC custody, he emphasized that for the fight to succeed, it must be transparent and impartial, applying equally to all citizens regardless of political affiliation.

The former Anambra State governor, who made the statement in a post shared on his official page on Tuesday, stated that the sincerity of the country’s leaders is key to effectively tackling corruption.

“The sincerity of our leaders is what is needed to tackle corruption,” Obi said, stressing the need for a unified legal framework that governs all anti-corruption actions fairly, rather than targeting political opponents or perceived enemies of the government.

According to him, “The fight against corruption in our country must be transparent to succeed. The arrest and interrogation of the former Governor of Sokoto State, Rt Honourable Aminu Tambuwal @AWTambuwal, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has opened up an existing contradiction apparent in the fight against corruption in the country.

“I have always reiterated that the sincerity of leaders is what is needed to tackle corruption in our society.

“And I look forward to the time when the anti-corruption fight in this country will be under one law that applies to all, no matter who is involved, and not one targeting political opponents and perceived enemies of the incumbent government.

“I expect the anti-graft operatives to be guided by their conscience and the rule of law if they hope to achieve much in wiping out corruption in our society.

“The rules of evidence and fact must replace impressions and preconceptions. In a credible fight against corruption, the public must be convinced that the rules are even and the subjects are not arbitrarily selected by the political convenience of the powers that be.”