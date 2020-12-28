Tambuwal upgrades former president’s college to varsity

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has approved the immediate upgrade of a college of education named after late former president, Shehu Shagari, to a University of Education, to boost teachers training in the state.

Tambuwal stated that the decision to upgrade the institution to varsity was premised on enviable track records brandished by the college since its establishment over 50 years ago.

The governor added that the college was one of the high-ranking teacher training institutions and among the largest producers of teachers in the country.

He approved the college upgrade at the occasion held on Monday to celebrate Golden Jubilee of the institution and 22nd convocation of the College named after Shagari before his death.

Applauding the past and present leaders of the College for the achievements recorded by the institution, Tambuwal said that in furtherance of its upgrading, okayed the construction of two-storey students’ hostels, capable of accommodating over 400 students… in order to address the challenges of students accommodation.

“The combined efforts of the College Council, Management, staff and students for maintaining relative peace and a conducive environment for academic activities on the College campus,” while urging them “to work harder to improve the quality of teachers produced in this institution. This has become imperative for us to achieve our ambition for higher standard in Basic and Secondary Education.”

“While I am happy for the progress recorded by the College over the past 50 years, I urge the leadership of this glorious institution at all levels to be more prepared to position the College for greater achievements in the 50 years ahead. This calls for renewed vigour, creativity, innovative ideas, quality control, cooperation and collaboration to the College to attain its vision of impacting knowledge and skills suited for practice in the 21st Century.”

Tambuwal said his administration has been embarking on extensive rehabilitation, reconstruction and building of hundreds of primary and secondary schools in the State, just as it will give more premium “to the needs of its tertiary education sector.”

Earlier, Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof Bashir Garba, said through the support of the state government, the college has recorded several milestones over the past 50 years of its services to humanity.

Garba added that with the encouragement of Sokoto state government, the college, in a multiple affiliations with the Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto and Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, has also been running undergraduate programmes in education for over 20 years

In his address the Provost of the College, Dr Wadata Hakimi, said the college from its inception to date has recorded a total of 48,936 holders of the National Certificate of Education (NCE), adding that, the college affiliated undergraduate programmes have equally produced over 12,500 holders of degree in education.