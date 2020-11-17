Tambuwal cautions Nigerians against politicising insecurity

As part ongoing efforts to win war against Boko Haram and other terrorists, the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has urged Nigerians to refrain from further polarising the country by politicising issues on insecurities across the country.

Politicising insecurities, he warned, would continually erode and rubbish genuine efforts by stakeholders, particularly that of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government in ending insecurity in the country.

The governor noted that with security challenges facing the country on many fronts, it had become imperative for Nigerians to rally round President Muhammadu Buhari in ensuring that the situation was brought under control.

Speaking on Tuesday at the Government House, Sokoto, after the presentation of the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem was presented to him, Tambuwal said that ending insecurity remains collective efforts of all citizens.

“We must not play politics with the security situation in the country. We must all face this problem together and commit Nigeria into prayer as well as support the president to engender peace,” the governor said.

While commending efforts of all security officers toward bringing an end to insecurity in Nigeria, Tambuwal reassured that his administration was committed to the welfare of the families of all ex-servicemen.