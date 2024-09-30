Taiwan closes borders ahead hurricane attack

Following a strong weather warning ahead of Typhoon Krathon’s arrival, Taiwanese authorities have suspended air and sea travel due to safety concerns and potential disruptions.



Typhoon Krathon, now equivalent to a Category 4 hurricane, is expected to cross Taiwan’s densely populated west coast, bringing torrential rain and strong winds.



According to Defence Ministry Spokesperson Sun Li-fang, boat services to Taiwan’s outlying islands have been canceled, and some domestic flights disrupted.



Similarly, the transport ministry reported that the rail line connecting southern Taiwan to the east coast stopped operating mid-afternoon Monday, while other services, including the north-south high-speed railway, remain normal.



However, international flights remain unaffected so far.



The Central Weather Administration (CWA) forecasts the storm to hit Kaohsiung, a major port city, early Wednesday afternoon, then move northeast and cross into the East China Sea.



During a Monday forecast, CWA’s Gene Huang warned of the typhoon’s threats to Taiwan’s southwest, calling it “rare” for such a powerful typhoon to make a direct hit on the island’s western plains.



“It’s a first in history for a typhoon with such movement and intensity, the impact is getting bigger and bigger,” he said.

Additionally, Huang urged residents to prepare for extreme winds exceeding 150 kph (93 mph).



In a statement, Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai stated that over 1,690 people have been evacuated from danger zones.



Chen warned of a potential major disaster in Kaohsiung and high disaster risk in mountainous regions but assured that necessary precautions are in place.



“All military hospitals have set up emergency medical teams and are ready to support anytime,” Defence Ministry Spokesperson Sun Li-fang added.



Meanwhile, Taiwan authorities have deployed over 1,000 rubber boats and 15,000 soldiers on standby, while military hospitals are ready with emergency medical teams, bracing for up to 1.3 meters of rain on the eastern coast.