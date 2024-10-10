T-pain unbothered by Nigeria challenges – Atiku Abubakar

The former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has faulted the new pump price regime approved by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) saying an upward review of fuel prices by President Bola Tinubu shows his undisturbed by the hardship confronting Nigeria.



Atiku, who described President Tinubu as T-pain, said that the present administration’s poor fuel subsidy management led to the current economic crisis including inflation in the country.



Atiku’s criticism against the new fuel price on Thursday came barely 24 hours after the pump price increment by NNPC.



While emphasizing the need for urgent action on the economic crisis, he noted that the country’s escalating inflation has continuously undermined citizens purchasing power.



He said: “The haphazard and disingenuous approach of the current administration to fuel subsidy management has been the reason we are in this current economic crisis in the country”.



“As things stand, there will be no let up in the escalating inflation rate, which is drowning the material well-being of Nigerians.



“It is even more worrying that T-pain is undisturbed by the hardship in the country”.



Yesterday, NNPC hiked the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, at its retail outlets in Abuja, Lagos, and other major cities nationwide.



This development has sparked widespread outrage and debate, with experts weighing in on its far-reaching implications.