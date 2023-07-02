Szoboszlai joins Liverpool for £60M

English football giant, Liverpool, has completed the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai from German club, RB Leipzig.

The transfer of the player, according to the club, is subjected to a work permit.

The Hungary midfielder, on Sunday, became the Reds’ second new addition of the summer window after agreeing terms and successfully completing a medical, following in the footsteps of Alexis Mac Allister.

Szoboszlai arrives at Anfield after two-and-a-half years in the Bundesliga with Leipzig, where he made 91 appearances in all competitions.

The 22-year-old told Liverpoolfc.com during his first interview at the AXA Training Centre: “It’s really, really good. I enjoyed the last [few] days and I’m looking forward to knowing everybody better.

“The last three or four days went really long; it was not that easy. But at the end I’m here, I’m happy and I can’t wait to get started.

“[A] really historic club, really good players, good coach, everything is good. For me it was perfect to make the next step in a club like this. The fans, the stadium, everything is really good.”

Szoboszlai is a product of the youth development system at Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg.

He made his professional debut for their sister club, FC Liefering, in July 2017 and would go on to tally 33 runouts and 10 goals during the campaign.

A return to his parent club prior to the end of 2017-18 would see Szoboszlai claim his Salzburg bow as a substitute against Austria Vienna in the May.

He went on to score 26 goals in 83 appearances for Salzburg, featuring against Liverpool twice – home and away – in the 2019-20 Champions League group stage. He was also named the Austrian Bundesliga Player of the Season for 2019-20.

A transfer to Leipzig followed in January 2021; however, injury delayed his first appearance for his new club until the start of 2021-22.

From there, Szoboszlai featured 91 times, scored 20 goals and notched 22 assists in all competitions, helping the Bundesliga club to successive DFB-Pokals in 2022 and 2023.

At international level he has 32 caps and seven goals for Hungary, having made his bow in March 2019 against Slovakia.

Szoboszlai was elected as captain of his country in November 2022, voted for by his teammates and coach Marco Rossi.

On a first message for his new supporters, Szoboszlai added: “That I can’t wait to see you in the stadium and I’m going to do everything that is possible from my side.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

