Syrian man dies inside Sokoto apartment

The Sokoto State Police Command has confirmed the death of a Syrian national under unknown circumstances inside his apartment in the state.

He was found unresponsive at his home on Gawon Nama Zaga Road, where the Syrian, Abdulrahman Badenjki, had lived for more than 40 years.

Badenjki’s body was discovered by his employee, Ahmad Aliyu, a 16-year-old boy, who later reported the incident to neighbours.

The state police spokesperson explained that the Divisional Police Officer received a distress call from a resident, Tukur Registrer, after the boy ran into a nearby mosque to seek help for his employer.

According to police accounts, officers arrived at the apartment and found the Syrian national lying unconscious in his room.

“He was rushed to the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, where a doctor sadly confirmed him dead,” a police officer said.

The police further disclosed that the scene was documented and sealed to allow investigators to carry out detailed checks.

His remains were moved to the hospital mortuary, where an autopsy is expected to determine the cause of death.

A senior officer from the Command said the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department had visited the house.

Meanwhile, the case has been taken over for a thorough and discreet investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding his death.