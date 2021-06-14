Synagogue fixes next month for TB Joshua’s burial

The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) has announced that the church founder, late Prophet Temitope Joshua (TB Joshua) burial would hold Friday, July 9, 2021.

In a funeral ceremony statement seen by The Guild, the church stated that there would be a week-long service from 5th to 11th July 2021 in honour of the deceased pastor and legacy.

Through a statement made available to newsmen on Monday, the church hinted that the internment would also take place at the Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) compound after a funeral mass in Lagos, Nigeria.

The church assured member of the public that nothing would stop the work of God at the church from moving on after the cleric’s death.

According to Synagogue, “Prophet TB Joshua may be absent in the body but he is present in the spirit (Colossians 2:5); indeed, God is even more powerful at distance.”

The church further disclosed that all services would be broadcast live on live television, Emmanuel TV. “The services which will be open to the public will be communicated to you at the appropriate time. As our father in the Lord, Prophet TB Joshua says.

“When we close our eyes to all things in this world, we shall open them in a world of glory.”

It would be recalled that the world-renowned cleric died while relaxing after a programme which he used to alert members of his 58th birthday on June 12 and directed that rather than engage in merriment.

Before the tragedy occurred, the deceased, who was expected to celebrate his 58th birthday less than a week, was reported hale and healthy as well as had officiated a session within the parish.

