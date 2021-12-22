Sylvester’s father condemns Court for granting five Dowen College students bail

The father of the late 12-year-old student of Dowen College, Sylvester Oromoni Snr, has condemned the ruling delivered by the Magistrate Court sitting in Yaba that granted bail to five suspects linked to his son’s death when the Nigerian Police was yet to complete investigations on the case.

Oromoni said that the court ruling has made him have doubts about the promises earlier made to him by the Lagos State Government and its Delta counterpart, that justice would be served on the case of his son, Slyvester Oromoni Jnr.

After been informed of the judgement, the Oromoni snr stated that he was yet to understand reasons the magistrate decided to grant the suspects bail when result of autopsy conducted on his son’s body was yet to be made known.

The deceased student father’s reaction on Wednesday came barely 24 hours after the court granted bail in the sum of N1 million to each of the five suspected students of Dowen College in Lekki.

Aside from the N1 million bail fund, the court also ruled that each of the defendants should produce two sureties each in like sum.

Addressing pressmen in Warri, Delta state, the father of the deceased schoolboy stressed that all that he was requesting for was justice for his late child.

“The suspects have been granted bail by a magistrate court in Yaba, Lagos State. After I was informed, I called the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, and he claimed not to be aware of the ruling. And that they were yet to complete findings on the case.

“I called the DCP in charge and they later confirmed to me that the story is true and that it was a surprise to them as well that the court that granted their request for 21 days remand, which will expire on 28th of this month, was the same that approved bail applications presented before it by the counsels representing the suspects.

“The 21-day is yet to elapse and the magistrate has granted them bail. If at the end of the entire process, the boys were declared not guilty and acquainted, I will bury my son because I know that he is not coming back again. I want justice, that is, the truth should prevail on the case”, he added.

Earlier, the defendants, as gathered, were brought before the court by the Nigerian Police for allegedly conspiring to perpetuate the homicide in the state.

Delivering a ruling on the case, Chief magistrate Olatunbosun Adeola, after hearing the bail application from the defendants’ counsel, stated that the boys were minor and granted their bail applications.

Adeola said that each of the defendants’ sureties including the son of Adewale Kashamu, the son of late senator Buruji Kashamu, must be their parent, and must swear an affidavit of compliance.

She further held that the international passports of all the defendants must be submitted to the court, their residence must be verified by the prosecutor and they must stay within 2km of their residence at all times.

Defense counsel to the students, Ifeoma Eson, A.E. Amah, Godwin Omoaka, Eze Ajibo represented Begue and Micheal Ayinla were in court for the minors.

It would be recalled that the defendants were on Dec. 9, remanded in a juvenile home over the death of their schoolmate who was allegedly attacked in a case of bullying while in school.

