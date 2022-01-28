Sylvester Oromoni had enlarged liver before death- Witness

A witness, at the ongoing coroner’s inquest investigating the controversial death of the Dowen College student, Sylvester Oromoni, has disclosed that the deceased boy had an enlarged liver but was not immediately taken to a hospital.

The witness, Peter Odewo-Oritse, an operations manager at KenBen Nig. Ltd., a company in Warri, Delta State owned by the father of late Sylvester Oromoni, said that, upon arrival in the state, the family doctor, Aghoho Owhojede, attended to the boy and was treated for malaria.

At the Magistrate Mikail Kadiri sitting at the Epe Magistrate Court, Lagos, he noted that based on the doctor’s instructions, a scan and an x-ray were later conducted on the boy, which results revealed among other things that the boy had a liver enlargement.

The witness said the Oromoni parents initially arranged with Dr. Owhojede to take their son to the Delta State Teaching Hospital, Oghara for treatment

While answering questions from the lawyer to the Lagos State Government, Seun Akande, Odewo-Oritse added that he was eventually taken to one Vicar Hospital on Nov. 30th where he was said to have later died.

According to him, the deceased boy and his mother had first gone to church for prayers before the medical tests were carried out.

It would be recalled that at the last sitting of the court on Jan. 21st, the first witness, Clifford Tejire, had told the coroner how he went to Dowen College on Nov. 23rd to pick the late Sylvester from school.

He added that though the boy was in great pains, and his condition worsened, he was not instructed by the parents to take him to the hospital.

Oromoni, a 12-year-old student of Dowen College, Lekki, was later taken by road to Warri in Delta State where he eventually died on Nov 30th.

