Sylvester Oromoni die of chemical intoxication suffering- Autopsy

Following controversies trailing the death of a 12-year-old Dowen College, Lekki student, Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, a report of an autopsy conducted on his corpse has revealed that the boy’s death was due to an acute lung injury he suffered days before he passed on.

According to the report, the acute lung injury was due to chemical intoxication in a background of blunt force trauma of the deceased student.

Aside from that, the report indicated that the deceased body had five other issues that were abnormal and could have also being responsible for quicking his death over one month ago.

In the copy of the autopsy carried out by a consultant pathologist, Clement Vhriterhire, at the Central Hospital Warri, other irregularities found in Sylvester’s body include scalded upper lip, bruised flanks and back, acute gastric erosion, enlarged liver and cerebral oedema with raised intra-eranial pressure.

From the report sighted by our correspondent on Saturday, the first post-mortem was conducted two days after he was pronounced dead by medical experts in Delta State.

As gathered, chemical intoxication could be referred to a multitude of illnesses caused by the absorption of toxic chemical agents in his body.

The report surfaced barely 24 hours after the outgoing Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, said the housemasters were released since the court order to remand them had expired.

Odumosu added that the police had concluded their investigations and forwarded its report to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions and had received a response from the DPP.

“Since the medical report has not indicted them so far, I think there is a need for them to have their freedom because bail is not the end of the case,” he added.

Odumosu’s stance was however faulted by the deceased student’s father who insisted that the suspects should not have been released when the case was yet to get to a logical conclusion.

Sylvester’s father said, “The police have misled the Nigerian public and we are not comfortable with this. The police acted hurriedly.

