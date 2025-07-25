Swiss club terminates Man City ex player’s contract for attending party

Switzerland football club, FC Zurich, has terminated the contract of Manchester City former defender, Benjamin Mendy, over alleged engagement in an improper act.

The club alleged that the player attended a night party minutes after the team suffered a 4-0 defeat to Basel, describing the act as a contravention of the rules guiding his contract.

It argued that the player’s dismissal was decided after he was seen attending a night party after the defeat rather than reflecting on possible solutions that assist the team record victory during next match.

The 31-year-old defender, who made 10 appearances for the club following his move from French side, FC Lorient, was said to have indulged in questionable acts on and off the pitch which also culminated in the club terminating his contract.

According to the statement released on Friday, the club said: “FC Zurich announces that the contract with French defender Benjamin Mendy has been terminated by mutual consent. He is leaving the city club with immediate effect”.

The club manager, Ricardo Moniz, said, ‘Mendy didn’t perform as expected of a player of his calibre. His physical condition isn’t up to what we expect from a player in this league. After a 4–0 defeat, you can’t afford to do that to the supporters.”

The club’s president, Ancillo Canepa, added: ”It’s certainly not what we expected. Mentally and physically, he wasn’t at his best at all, played very badly, conceded goals and got injured.