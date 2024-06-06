Swiatek edges out Gauff, qualifies for French open final

Polish tennis player, Iga Swiatek, has ended the ambition of his United States (US) young opponent, Coco Gauff, defeating her in a straight set to qualify for the 2024 French Open final.

Swiatek’s 6-2 6-4 victory ensured she continued her dominance over her younger opponent and edged closer to a third straight title at Roland Garros.

The 23-year-old WTA top seed broke in the first game of the match and, apart from briefly losing serve in the second set, retained control to prevent Gauff from having any chance of coming back into the entertaining game.

Third seed, Gauff, saved three match points before the Polish player closed out victory to increase the head-to-head game against the 20-year-old American to 11-1.

Addressing the crowd after the game, the world number one said: “It was intense, especially in the second set but I’m happy. I stuck with my tactics, didn’t overthink things, and just went for it.”

Swiatek will face Italian 12th seed Jasmine Paolini or unseeded 17-year-old Russian Mirra Andreeva during Saturday’s final,

Both Paolini, 28-year-old, and Andreeva are meeting in the second semi-final later, to conclude the stage of the clay surface tournament.