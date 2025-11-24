S’West Governors hold emergency meeting amid rising insecurity

Governors of the South-West states have convened an urgent meeting to address pressing regional issues, with security concerns expected to dominate discussions.

All six governors from Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, and Ekiti are participating in the session, which sources say was called to fast-track joint responses to rising threats and coordinate regional initiatives.

Officials indicate that the governors will review recent developments, assess ongoing security collaborations, and consider strategies to strengthen the Amotekun Corps in response to emerging challenges.

The meeting will also focus on accelerating key infrastructural projects and deepening regional integration under the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN), while providing a platform for leaders to align their approaches to governance and public safety.

Monday’s emergency session, hosted by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde at the Governor’s Office, Agodi, Ibadan, brings the six South-West governors together behind closed doors to reinforce the region’s security architecture and ensure coordinated action against rising criminal activities.

Sources say the gathering reflects growing urgency among South-West leaders to protect lives and property amid increasing insecurity, including kidnappings and killings reported across the country.

The meeting is expected to produce renewed commitments and strategies aimed at safeguarding citizens and enhancing the operational efficiency of regional security efforts.

