S’West governors condemn police actions, conducts in Magodo

Governors across the South West states have condemned what they described as open disrespect by a Chief Superintendent of Police to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the Magodo Phase 2 Estate area of the state because of constitutional limitations.

They argued that the police presence and accompanied disrespect to Sanwo-Olu, who is the chief security officer of the state, was an unacceptable intrusion and highhandedness taken to far under the governor’s jurisdiction.

According to the governors, the content of the video (of Sanwo-Olu exchange with the officer) is very disconcerting, and this is being charitable. The utter disrespect, which underlines the response of the officer to the governor establishes, beyond doubt, the impracticability of the current system, dubiously christened “Federalism”.

The governors who spoke through their chairman, Rotimi Akeredolu, noted that the disgraceful exchange between a police officer identified as CSP, Abimbola Oyewole, was a further testament that the current federalism and centralised policing system was faulty.

According to him, an arrangement, which compels the governor of a state to seek clarifications on security issues in his jurisdiction from totally extraneous bodies or persons, is a sure recipe for anarchy.

Through a statement on Wednesday, Akeredolu, who is the Ondo State Governor, also condemned the role of the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) and the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba, in what he described as ‘act of gross moral turpitude’.

“We condemn, very strongly, this brazen assault on decency. We call on the IG to explain the justification for this intrusion. This is not acceptable. Any expectations of rapprochement between so called federating units and federal security agencies are becoming forlorn, progressively, due to deliberate acts which mock our very avowal to ethics and professionalism.

“We, on our part, will continue to interrogate the current system, which treats elected representatives of the people as mere prefects, while appointed office holders ride rough shod over them as Lords of the Manor. If the purported Chief Security Officers of the States of the Federation require clearance from the office of the IG on matters within their areas of jurisdictions, only hypocrites will wonder why the current security crisis deepens and there appears to be no solution in the foreseeable future.

“We condemn very strongly, this brazen assault on decency. We call on the IG to explain the justification for this intrusion. This is not acceptable. Any expectations of rapprochement between so called federating units and federal security agencies are becoming forlorn, progressively, due to deliberate acts which mock our very avowal to ethics and professionalism.

“We stand by our brother, the Governor of Lagos State. We advise him to deploy the Regional security outfit in the State to protect the lives and property of the people. We call on the President and Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces to rein in the excesses of certain elements bent on acting in a manner capable of eroding the bond of trust existing between the people and the Federal Government. It is preposterous for political appointees to seek to undermine the very structure of service upon which their appointments rest,” the statement read.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

