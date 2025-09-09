Sweden’s new health minister collapses during press conference

Sweden’s newly appointed Health Minister, Elisabet Lann, collapsed during her first official press conference in Stockholm, shortly after beginning her address on the country’s healthcare priorities.

The incident occurred as the government was formally presenting Lann as the new Health Minister, following the unexpected resignation of former minister Acko Johansson from both her ministerial post and parliamentary duties.

Moments before collapsing, the minister told reporters that “Swedish healthcare is of high quality; the main issue is the long waiting times. We must transition to equitable healthcare.

“It is clear that we must strengthen government control, It is not worthy of a welfare state that so many people are waiting for healthcare,” she added.

In a video captured during the briefing, which was also attended by Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Energy and Industry Minister Ebba Busch, Lann appeared visibly unsteady before fainting.

Following the collapse, Busch was seen assisting her. Lann later regained her composure and returned to address the media.

“This wasn’t really a normal Tuesday, and this is what can happen when you have low blood sugar,” she told reporters.

It was not immediately clear whether Lann required any medical treatment, though she did not appear to be injured.