Sweden sacks coach over poor performance

Sweden has sacked its national team coach, Jon Dahl Tomasson, after a dismal 2026 FIFA world cup qualifying run which has all but ended their hopes of securing a place for the mundial competition.

The Football Association announced Tomasson’s sacking, noting that a new gaffer is required to turn the side’s fortune after losing 1-0 to Kosovo and amassing a lacklustre one point in four games.

The FA Chairman, Simon Astrom, stated that the decision to dismiss the Danish national is based on unpromising results and failure to bring out the best of the team’s stars as well as the interest to take the chances of the side for a second place in Group B, a play-off place in the qualifiers.

”The decision is based on the fact the men’s national team has not delivered the results we hoped for,” Astrom said following Tomasson’s sacking on Monday.

”There is still a chance of a play-off in March and our responsibility is to ensure we have as optimal conditions as possible to be able to reach a World Cup play-off.”

Tomasson, who became the first coach of the country to be sacked, took over as coach of the team in February 2024. He leaves the Blue and Yellow side rooted bottom of Group B after losses to Kosovo and Switzerland and a stalemate with Slovenia.

Sweden must win their last two games against Switzerland and Slovenia and also secure the second spot to be eligible for a play-off spot.