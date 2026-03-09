Suspended Cross River lawmaker apologises for assaulting wife

A suspended member of the Cross River State House of Assembly, Ovat Dickson has publicly apologised to the state government, the Assembly, and the people of the state following the controversy surrounding the alleged assault of his wife.

Dickson had earlier been suspended by the Cross River State House of Assembly following allegations that he assaulted his wife, an incident that sparked widespread condemnation on social media and among civil society groups.

Dickson who represents Obubra I State Constituency, tendered the apology in a statement posted on his Facebook page on Monday, expressing regret over the incident which had drawn widespread public criticism.

The embattled lawmaker apologised to the Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, and the wife of the governor, Eyoanwan Otu, for what he described as the embarrassment the controversy had caused the state government.

He also extended his apology to the leadership of the Cross River State House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Elvert Ayambem, as well as his colleagues in the legislature for the distraction the development created.

Dickson further apologised to the people of Obubra Local Government Area, traditional rulers, political leaders and other stakeholders who have supported him over the years.

The lawmaker also expressed regret to members of his political party, the All Progressives Congress, particularly the Obubra chapter, saying the controversy had attracted negative attention to the party.

“I respectfully extend my heartfelt apology to His Excellency, Apostle, Senator Prince Bassey Otu, and the First Lady for any embarrassment the situation may have caused the government and the image of our dear state,” the statement read in part.

While noting that some narratives circulating online did not accurately reflect the true situation, Dickson said he accepted responsibility for failing to address the issue earlier.

“While many narratives circulating online do not accurately reflect the true situation, I take full responsibility for not coming out earlier to address the issue publicly. I acknowledge that my silence created room for speculation, and for that I am deeply sorry,” he said.

Agbor also apologised to both his family and that of his wife for the emotional stress the matter had generated.

The lawmaker pledged to continue serving his constituents with humility, responsibility and renewed commitment despite the controversy.