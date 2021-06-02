Surulere youth, transport union may clash after APC council primaries outcome

Starting from tomorrow, Lagos State Government may be faced with sleepless night should youths in Surulere Local Government Area and members of the Road Transport Employee Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) go into a face-off which they have secretly entered through a battle line said to had been drawn by the two groups after All Progressives Congress (APC), council primary elections held over the weekend in Lagos.

The battle line drawn by both groups had sent a strong signal to Surulere environs as well as its residents and the state government may have to double security presence in the area to ensure safety of lives and property.

From the aggrieved youths, they have threatened to take their agitations to the streets in demanding death of their fellow two young men, Seyi Olujide and Fofo Efue, who were claimed to have been killed by members RTEAN during the council primary elections that trigger into series of violence witnessed across Surulere.

They indicated that their protests across the council are not likely to be peaceful due to thugs from RTEAN who are likely to be planning to hijack and disrupt the demonstrations and that Lagos State Government and APC may be held responsible for any loss of lives and property destruction that may occur during the protest.

Some of the youths who spoke to The Guild on the planned protest disclosed that information had been sent to entire Surulere youths to gathered for demonstration and that their action became necessary after events that played out from APC council primaries in which lives of promising youths were cut short.

They said that the unfortunate situations were avoidable if the Lagos chapter of APC did the needful and not played with lives of innocent people who were only out during the primary elections to exercise their fundamental rights.

They alleged that the body language of APC leaders and even Lagos State Government was an indication that politicians and public officeholders have no respect for human lives contrary to what they claim to stand for.

The youth, in their unanimous voice, said that instead of APC to commiserate with families of the two young men killed during council primary elections and condemn other violence reported within the axis, the party immediately moved on with other activities, pretending to be less concern about the loss of lives and property within Surulere.

