Supreme Court voids National Lottery Act over illegality

The Supreme Court has nullified the National Lottery Act 2005 for being put together illegally in the country.

It held that the National Assembly lacked powers to legislate on issues relating to lottery and games of chance in Nigeria.

The apex court decision came years after the National Assembly enacted the law to guide the operation of physical and online gaming across Nigeria.

In a unanimous judgment of a seven-member of the apex court, read by Justice Mohammed Idris on Friday, the court stressed that the power to decide the mode of lottery game operations only resides with the state Houses of Assembly, which possess exclusive jurisdiction over lottery and games of chance.

Justice Idris ordered that the National Lottery Act 2005 should no longer be enforced in all states, except the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in respect of which the National Assembly is empowered to make laws.

The suit was filed in 2008 by the Attorney General of Lagos State against the Federal Government in respect of who controls and regulates the gaming and lottery sector.

Ekiti State was joined as co-plaintiff in the suit following an order of the court made on October 6, 2020.

Subsequently, attorneys general of 34 other states were joined as defendants by the Supreme Court on November 15, 2022.

The plaintiffs had asked the apex court to declare that the lottery is not one of the 68 items for which the National Assembly has the exclusive vires to make laws under Part 1 of the Second Schedule of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

They also sought a declaration that the National Assembly lacks the vires to legally and constitutionally make any law to regulate and control the operation of lottery in Nigeria.