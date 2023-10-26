Supreme Court verdict on 2023 poll puts stop to lies – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has hailed the Supreme Court verdict on the 2023 presidential election which affirmed his victory at the poll, just as he described the as one that has put a perpetual stop to shenanigans, threats, bullying, and disobedience to the country’s law.

Tinubu stated that the verdict laid to rest the agitating discourse over who truly won the 2023 Presidential election and met the constitutional requirements as laid out by the country’s electoral act.

The president noted that the Apex Court through its judgment has demonstrated commitment to the rule of law for the upliftment as well as defense of humanity and further strengthened his belief in the country’s judiciary.

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the appeals made by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) challenging the victory of Tinubu in the February 25 election.

In the lead verdict delivered by Justice John Okoro of the Supreme Court, the seven-man panel affirmed the election of Tinubu as Nigeria’s president in the 2023 general election.

Tinubu, while speaking to newsmen following his victory, accepted the judgment, stressing that the court has done justice to all issues put up for consideration in the petitions on the merits of the law, without fear or favour.

“We can now concentrate on pulling Nigerians out of depression. We all understand the sovereignty of the country. We don’t need additional distractions so we can concentrate on building a new economy for the people and an inclusive one for that matter.

“The judgment of the Supreme Court has put a stop to shenanigans, innuendoes, lies, or trial in the media and public places. The court has demonstrated indivisible commitment to the rule of law and humanity and also their commitment to do justice for all Nigerians.”

He, meanwhile, advocated that the judgment should stimulate the start of all Nigerians dropping their political affiliations or the country’s interest, joining the administration to build a vibrant economy, provide better security, and address challenges confronting the nation.

“ There is no doubt, with the profound judgment of today, that our electoral jurisprudence and constitutional democracy are further consolidated and embedded more indelibly in our national identity because of the diligence and undaunted professionalism of the Honourable Justices who presided over the matter.

“While the verdict of today has laid to rest the agitating discourse over who truly won the 2023 Presidential election and met the constitutional requirements as laid out by law, I want to reiterate that my faith in our nation’s judiciary has never been shaken, not even for a moment, because I know that our hallowed courts of law will not fail to administer justice to all Nigerians in all matters and at all times. Despite the fusillade of pressure and attempts at intimidation by some political actors, the judiciary demonstrated its unequivocal commitment to upholding the rule of law for the upliftment and defense of humanity.

“It was affirmed once more today, that my party, the governing All Progressives’ Congress, had freely and fairly won the popular mandate of Nigerians, which has since given rise to my leadership of this great nation during a tumultuous period of unprecedented reforms in our history as a nation.

“With deep gratitude to God Almighty, I solemnly and humbly accept today’s judicial victory with an intense sense of responsibility and a burning desire to meet the great challenges confronting our people.

“The victory of today has further energised and strengthened my commitment to continue to serve all Nigerians of all political persuasions, tribes, and faiths, with honour and total respect for the diverse opinions and uniting values of our citizens.

“Our Renewed Hope agenda for a greater and prosperous Nigeria has further gained momentum and I will continue to work from morning to night, every single day, to build a country that meets our collective yearnings and aspirations.

“We are all members of one household, and this moment demands that we continue to work and build our country together. The strength of our diversity and the great citizenship that binds us must now compel us forward in directing the energy of our people towards building a virile, stronger, united, and more prosperous country.

“In the days and months ahead, I trust that the spirit of patriotism will be elevated to supporting our administration to improve the living conditions of Nigerians. I am prepared to welcome the contributions of all Nigerians to foster and strengthen our collective progress.

“I send my immense gratitude to all Nigerians for the mandate to serve our country. I promise again to meet and exceed your expectations in service delivery and good governance, working with my team and trusting in the grace of God”.

Atiku and Obi asked the court to declare each of them the winner of the election and pleaded with the election tribunal to nullify the declaration of Tinubu’s election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as elected president. Both were dismissed and approached the Supreme Court.

At the Supreme Court, Atiku sought to present new evidence of alleged forgery against Tinubu but was dismissed on Thursday because the appeal was not part of the initial prayer at the tribunal and the duration for filing new evidence had elapsed.

Justice Okoro said the appellants did not apply for an extension of time or apply to amend their appeal and introduce the issue of forgery and even if they did, it would not have been granted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

