Supreme Court verdict on 2023 poll puts stop to lies – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has hailed the Supreme Court verdict on the 2023 presidential election which affirmed his victory at the poll, just as he described the as one that has put a perpetual stop to shenanigans, threats, bullying, and disobedience to the country’s law.
Tinubu stated that the verdict laid to rest the agitating discourse over who truly won the 2023 Presidential election and met the constitutional requirements as laid out by the country’s electoral act.
The president noted that the Apex Court through its judgment has demonstrated commitment to the rule of law for the upliftment as well as defense of humanity and further strengthened his belief in the country’s judiciary.
The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the appeals made by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) challenging the victory of Tinubu in the February 25 election.
In the lead verdict delivered by Justice John Okoro of the Supreme Court, the seven-man panel affirmed the election of Tinubu as Nigeria’s president in the 2023 general election.
Tinubu, while speaking to newsmen following his victory, accepted the judgment, stressing that the court has done justice to all issues put up for consideration in the petitions on the merits of the law, without fear or favour.
“We can now concentrate on pulling Nigerians out of depression. We all understand the sovereignty of the country. We don’t need additional distractions so we can concentrate on building a new economy for the people and an inclusive one for that matter.
“The judgment of the Supreme Court has put a stop to shenanigans, innuendoes, lies, or trial in the media and public places. The court has demonstrated indivisible commitment to the rule of law and humanity and also their commitment to do justice for all Nigerians.”
Atiku and Obi asked the court to declare each of them the winner of the election and pleaded with the election tribunal to nullify the declaration of Tinubu’s election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as elected president. Both were dismissed and approached the Supreme Court.
At the Supreme Court, Atiku sought to present new evidence of alleged forgery against Tinubu but was dismissed on Thursday because the appeal was not part of the initial prayer at the tribunal and the duration for filing new evidence had elapsed.
Justice Okoro said the appellants did not apply for an extension of time or apply to amend their appeal and introduce the issue of forgery and even if they did, it would not have been granted.
