Supreme Court turns down Govs, others request to join Naira swap suit 

The Supreme Court has turned down requests from state governments and other organisations aiming to join the suit on Naira redesign and swap policy, insisting that the case must be determined on Wednesday.
It said that the court would not entertain any new party joining the suit before it, directing other interested parties to wait for the outcome of the case filed by Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara states.
The court on Wednesday stressed that anyone not satisfied with the suit or has other arguments it wishes to present before the court should file a fresh suit.

 

