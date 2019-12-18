Supreme Court seals El-Rufai, Sule victory in Kaduna, Nasarawa

By News Desk

After several legal battles between gubernatorial candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna and Nasarawa states, the Supreme Court, in a separate judgment upheld the elections of Nasir El-Rufai and Abdullahi Sule respectively.

Both governors, who contested the March 19th gubernatorial elections on the platform of the APC, were declared winner unanimously by the judges in Abuja on Wednesday.

For Kaduna State, the judges led by Justice Centus Nweze, in a unanimous judgment ruled that the appeal filed by the PDP gubernatorial candidate, Isa Ashiru, challenging outcome of the election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) lacks merit and therefore dismissed it.

While upholding the Governorship election conducted by INEC in Nasarawa state which it declared Sule as the winner , the seven-man panel of the apex court led by Justice Mary Peter-Odili dismissed the appeal filed by David Ombugadu and PDP to challenge the result