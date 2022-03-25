Supreme Court okays INEC’s removal of 22 political parties over poor performance

The Supreme Court has sealed fate of the 22 political parties de-registered over their poor performance during previous general elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), after upholding decisions of the electoral body on the parties.

It held that removal of the 22 political parties and 52 others were done for the progress of Nigeria’s democracy and faulted the lower court that ruled against INEC’s actions on the parties’ performance during the previous poll.

The affected parties are Advanced Congress of Democrats (ACD), Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party (ANDP), All Blending Party (ABP), All Grand Alliance Party (AGAP), Alliance of Social Democrats (ASD), Change Advocacy Party (CAP), Democratic People’s Congress (DPC), Green Party of Nigeria (GPN), Masses Movement of Nigeria (MMN) and Mega Party of Nigeria (MPN).

Others were: New Generation Party of Nigeria (NGPA), Nigeria For Democracy (NFD), Peoples Coalition Party (PCP), Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA), People for Democratic Change (PDC), Young Democratic Party (YDP), Re-Build Nigeria Party (RBNP), Save Nigeria Congress (SNC), Socialist Party of Nigeria (SPN), United Democratic Party (UDP), United Patriots (UP) and We The People of Nigeria (WTPN).

Delivering judgement on a case before the apex court on Friday, Justice Ejembi Eko set aside stance of the Court of Appeal, Abuja division which had nullified the de-registration of the political parties.

In the suit instituted by INEC against the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Eko held that the Appellate court ruled on the matter without hearing from other parties in the matter.

The apex court held that the Court of Appeal took the issue of fair hearing out of the contemplations of the notice of appeal filed by the political parties, but refused to do the needful in order to be fair to others in the matter.

Specifically, the Supreme Court said that the Court of Appeal erred in law by raising the issue of fair hearing in favour of the political parties and declined to give an opportunity to other respondents to address it on the matter, in order to arrive at a just conclusion.

According to the judge, judgment in such a situation, as done by the Court of Appeal, ran afoul of the pillar of the same fair hearing and as such, its findings and conclusion could stand.

INEC had on February 6, 2020, de-registered 74 political parties for failing to win any political office in the last general elections held in 2019.

The Advanced Congress of Democrats (ACD) and 21 other parties had later filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja to challenge their deregistration by the electoral umpire.

