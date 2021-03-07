Supreme Court judge, Sylvester Ngwuta, passes on 23 days before retirement

A Supreme Court Judge, Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, has been reported to have passed on at age 69 after a brief illness, barely 23 days before his retirement from service.

Ngwuta, who was certified dead by medical officials at the National Hospital in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, was due to retire from the Supreme Court bench on attaining the mandatory retirement age of 70 years on March 30, 2021.

As gathered, the medical doctors at the hospital confirmed the late legal luminary dead at about 2.30 am on Sunday after efforts to save him proved abortive.

Announcing the death of the judge, Chief Registrar, Supreme Court of Nigeria, Hadizatu Mustapha, in a statement released hours after his demise, narrated that Ngwuta felt sick and had been on admission for about a week at the Abuja hospital before he was moved to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital last Friday for adequate care.

Mustapha stated further that before the movement, the hospital, in accordance with the Federal Government protocol on Coronavirus, conducted a test on the judge and the outcome proved negative.

According to her, the late judge remain has been deposited in the National Hospital mortuary pending arrangement for his burial by the family.

Ngwuta, who was appointed Supreme Court Justice by the National Judicial Commission on March 22, 2011, barely eight days before his 60th birthday, was born on March 30, 1951 in Amofia-Ukawu, Onicha Local government of Ebonyi State.

The deceased started his basic education in the Eastern part of Nigeria and got his LLB at University of Ife (Now Obafemi Awolowo University). lle-ife in 1977 and BL at the Nigerian law school in 1978.