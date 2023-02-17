Supreme Court is above Buhari on old Naira notes- Keyamo

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has said that the Supreme Court ruling that old Naira notes should continue co-existing with the new ones pending when the suit before the court is determined, the decision by the apex court is above President Muhammadu Buhari’s later directives that only N200 note should be recognised as legal tender for the next 60 days.

Keyamo said that constitutionally, Buhari is under Supreme Court as the President of Federal Republic of Nigeria and that he may have been ill-advised by close aides that do not have a better understanding of implications surrounding the president’s going against the apex court ruling on the Naira notes.

The minister agreed that the president has constitutional prerogative to act and make decisions in interest of the country but not to an extent of going against the Supreme Court.

Keyamo, who is also a spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC), stated this on Friday while responding to questions surrounding Naira notes on a political program aired on a popular television in Lagos

Buhari, in a national broadcast yesterday ordered that the old N200 banknotes remain in circulation till April 10, while the old N500 and N1,000 bills no longer serve as legal tender.

The CBN first set the policy in motion in October 2022, issuing a redesign of the three highest denominations of the naira, which was officially completed and unveiled in November 2022.

The initial deadline of January 31, 2023 was later extended to February 10, but with the governments of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara approaching the Supreme Court, an interim order was given putting the policy’s implementation on hold.

The ensuing currency scarcity has led to protests across the country with several cases of ATMs destroyed, as well as banking facilities and property damaged.

“My view is that the President acted honestly without intention to slight the Supreme Court. But he may have acted on wrong advice. I did not give that advice; it is not my responsibility. I don’t know who gave that advice. I want to say this openly because tomorrow, people will ask me where I stood at this time.”

He noted that the president’s speech acknowledged that there were certain matters in court and that the President believed he was playing safe by purportedly intervening to quell the growing tension across the country.

“He thought he was playing safe by saying, ‘Before you decide this matter in court, may I just provide some middle ground so that country burning, there are riots everywhere, so let me just try and provide some succour to the people, whilst acknowledging the matters are in court. Now, if I were to advise him, I would have advised differently. I did not advise him. It’s not my responsibility; I don’t know who.”

Asked what his counsel to the President would have been, Keyamo said it would be for him to “comply strictly with the terms of the order of the Supreme Court that all old notes should circulate for now side by side with the new notes.

He added that as stated in the constitution, all authorities were expected to obey the orders of the apex court, describing any contravention as aiding anarchy.

Keyamo also addressed the allegations of treason against governors, including those of Kaduna and Kano, who have warned that severe action would be taken against corporate entities in their states that reject the old notes.

“It’s federalism in action. Those who are clamouring for true federalism – this is true federalism in action. People are thinking that this is the first time that governors of the APC are taking the President to court. It’s not,” he said.

“On various issues, they have always challenged the President in court. It doesn’t affect their amity; it doesn’t affect the cohesion of the party; it doesn’t affect the cohesion of these individuals.”

In his assessment, the minister stated that the President “at times” approves of the institutions set up by the constitution to resolve disputes, adding that the courts are there to resolve disputes.

“Don’t forget that the governors took the President to court over certain executive orders that he gave, I think regarding the state judiciaries and legislature and they won at the Supreme Court,” he said.

