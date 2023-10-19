Supreme Court fixes Monday for Atiku, Obi’s appeal against Tinubu

In compliance with the 1999 constitution, t he Supreme Court has fixed Monday, October 23, for hearing and possibly delivering judgments on the appeals filed by opposition candidates and their political parties against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declaration of All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu, winner of the 2023 presidential election in the country.

The apex court would be hearing appeals including those brought before it by Atiku Abubakar, Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and standard-bearer for the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, that have continued to express their dissatisfaction with the tribunal verdict especially as it tilted towards Tinubu and INEC stance on the poll.

Before now, INEC had declared Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 election, a position that was also affirmed by the Presidential election tribunal panel recently.

But Atiku alongside Obi, who both came second and third respectively during the election, had headed for the Supreme Court after they could not get the tribunal to their side which was to either nullify the poll or declare them winners.

In his appeal before the highest court in the land, Atiku filed a 35-ground notice of appeal, stating that the tribunal in the judgment delivered by Justice Haruna Tsammani “committed a grave error.”

The Notice of Appeal filed by Atiku’s lead counsel, Chris Uche, prayed the Supreme Court to set aside the whole findings and conclusions of the Tribunal on the grounds that they “did not represent the true picture of the grounds of his petition”.

Amongst others, the former Vice President maintained that the Tribunal erred in law when it failed to nullify the presidential election on the grounds of non-compliance with the Electoral Act, 2022, when all evidence before the tribunal indicated that INEC conducted the election based on grave and gross misrepresentation contrary to the principles of the Electoral Act 2022, based on the “doctrine of legitimate expectation.”

However, following the outcome of the certificate suit he instituted against Tinubu in the US, Atiku urged the Supreme Court to allow him to present fresh evidence to back his claim that Tinubu forged the document he submitted to INEC.

In the suit, Atiku argued that presenting forged documents by any candidate is a grave constitutional issue that must be discouraged.

“Presenting forged documents by any candidate, especially by a candidate for the highest office in the land, is a grave constitutional issue that must not be encouraged, ” he said.

Meanwhile, Tinubu had urged the Supreme Court to dismiss the application, describing it as a crass abuse of court processes.

But in his response on the point of law, Atiku urged the court to scrap technicality and grant his application, arguing that the issue of merit ought not to be determined or pronounced upon at the interlocutory stage.

