Supreme Court fixes May 26 for Electoral Act adjustment suit

The Supreme court has decided to hear the suit filed by President Muhammadu Buhari and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami, voiding the provisions of Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act 2022.

The plaintiffs are contending that the said section of the Electoral Act 2022 is in conflict with constitutional provisions.

The court which has fixed May 26 to hear their suit listed the National Assembly as the sole defendant in the suit.

Buhari and Malami filed a suit on April 29 before the apex court through a group of private lawyers, including Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), hired by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

They posited that section 84(12) of the Electoral (Amendment) Act, 2022 is inconsistent with the provisions of sections 42, 65, 66, 106, 107, 131, 137, 147, 151, 177, 182, 192, and 196 of the constitution as well Article 2 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights

