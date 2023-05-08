Supreme Court fixes date for Osun Guber poll verdict

The Supreme Court has fixed Tuesday, May 9 for judgment on the appeal filed by Osun State former Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, against the election of the governor, Ademola Adeleke.

In his appeal, Oyetola is seeking the reversal of the March 25 judgment of the Court of Appeal in Abuja which affirmed Adeleke’s victory in the last governorship election in the State.

The Appeal Court had, in its judgement, set aside an earlier judgment by the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which ruled in favour of Oyetola and removed Ademola Adeleke.

A five-member panel of the Supreme Court announced the date after taking arguments from lawyers to parties on Monday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

