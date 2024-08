After a thorough review of all cases brought before it, the Supreme Court has affirmed the elections of Douye Diri, Hope Uzodimma.and Ahmed Ododo as winners of the Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states gubernatorial elections.

The court upheld lower court judgements that had declared the three governor’s winner of the elections held across the states.

They were declared winner of the governorship elections held simultaneously across the three states on November 11, 2023 .