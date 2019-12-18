Supreme Court dashes APC hopes in Oyo, affirms Makinde’s victory

By News Desk

Hopes of All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate, Adebayo Adelabu, for re-run election of the March 9, 2019 poll was on Wednesday dashed after the Supreme Court affirms the election of Seyi Makinde as governor of Oyo State.

Makinde, who contested for the election on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was declared the winner of the poll by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The judgement came barely one month after the Court of Appeal in Ibadan, the State capital, upheld the appeal filed by the Adelabu, against Makinde of PDP, setting aside the tribunal judgement that nullified the petition brought by Adelabu against Mr Makinde.

In a unanimous judgment, the Apex Court found merit in the appeal filed by Makinde that the majority judgment of the Appeal Court was a miscarriage of justice.

The court, in its judgment, affirmed the majority judgment of the trial tribunal which ruled that the election that brought Makinde into office was duly conducted by INEC and won by him.

While delivering its judgment, the court stated that its stance applies to the remaining three appeals that had emanated from the election conducted earlier in the year.

