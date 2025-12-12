Supreme court cancels Tinubu’s pardon for Mary Sanda

The Supreme Court has overridden the pardon granted by President Bola Tinubu to Abuja-based housewife Maryam Sanda, affirming the death sentence imposed on her for killing her husband, Bilyaminu Bello, during a domestic dispute.

The apex court ruled that the executive exceeded its powers by issuing a pardon while Sanda’s appeal was still pending before the courts.

In a judgement delivered on Friday, the court, in a split decision of four to one, upheld the earlier rulings of the Court of Appeal in Abuja and the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), which had sentenced her to death by hanging.

According to the lead judge, Justice Moore Adumein, the prosecution proved the case beyond reasonable doubt as required, adding that the Court of Appeal was right to have affirmed the judgement of the trial court.

“It was wrong for the Executive to seek to exercise its power of pardon over a case of culpable homicide, in respect of which an appeal was pending.”

President Tinubu had on October 11, 2025, pardoned Sanda, who was on death row at Suleja Medium Security Custodial Centre, Abuja, based on her good conduct, remorse, and embrace of a new lifestyle, according to the Presidency.

The pardon, recommended by the Presidential Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy, was later modified following public criticism, reducing her sentence from death to 12 years imprisonment.

According to the presidency, Sanda would serve 12 years on compassionate grounds, considering her behavior, model conduct, and best interest of the children.