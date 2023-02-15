Supreme Court affirms old Naira notes as legal tender

As part of the efforts to prevent further breakdown of law and order across Nigeria, the Supreme Court has ruled that the old N200, N500, and N1,000 notes remain a means for business transactions pending outcome of suits brought before it by state governments challenging introduction of Naira redesign and cashless policy by Federal Government through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The apex court, meanwhile, has adjourned the case on the naira swap policy till Wednesday, February 22 for a hearing of the consolidated suits brought before it 10 states.

The states are Katsina, Lagos, Cross River, Ogun, Ekiti, Ondo, and Sokoto states bringing the new total of plaintiffs to ten. On the other hand, Edo and Bayelsa have filed to be joined as respondents, supporting the apex government decision.

It adjourned the case brought before it on Wednesday after witnessing a courtroom filled to capacity including the governors of Kaduna and Kogi states, Nasir El-Rufai and Yahaya Bello, respectively.

The two governors and their Zamfara counterparts had instituted the suit against the Federal Government and the CBN after all efforts to get the central government to adjust deadline date for Naira swap were turned down.

In a ruling delivered by a seven-man panel led by Justice John Okoro, the court affirmed the validity of the use of old 200, 500, and 1000 naira notes.

Okoro gave the ruling after lawyer to the Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara, Abdulhakeem Mustapha, claimed that the federal government and CBN have violated the order delivered by the court.

Responding, Justice Okoro asked Mustapha to file a proper application and put forward his complaints, so as to ensure that the accused responded appropriately.

According to him, there was no need for a renewal of the court’s order since the order made by the court on February 8 was made pending the determination of the motion for injunctions filed by the plaintiff.

He, however, maintained that the order still subsists since the motion was not yet heard and that the suit before the court was not yet determined.

Earlier, Mustapha said the apex government and its agencies have allegedly directed the rejection of the old notes thereby failing to comply with the February 8 court order.

According to him, the plaintiff filed a notice of non-compliance with the order of the court order made on February 8.

“The order has been flouted by the government. We are talking of executive lawlessness here. We have filed an affidavit to that effect… We want the court to renew the order for parties to be properly guided,” he said.

It would be recalled that the seven-man panel had during the last hearing unanimous ruling granted an interim injunction restraining the Federal Government from implementing the Central Bank of Nigeria’s February 10 deadline for the swapping of the old naira notes with the new ones.

The judgement followed a motion ex-parte on behalf of three northern states Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara, who on February 3rd filed a suit seeking to halt the implementation of the CBN’s policy.

